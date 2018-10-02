New ‘John Wick 3′ Image Sees Keanu Reeves Violently Horsin’ Around

0

Some movies sell themselves. Even if you don’t know a gosh darn thing about the John Wick franchise, you need to understand that at some point in John Wick 3: Parabellum, Keanu Reeves will ride a horse—at this point it’s more appropriate to say his steed—down the streets of New York in a full suit, pursued by assassins on motorcycles. Some cell phone shots of this momentous event popped up online, but Empire released a high-definition look at the scene. Look upon it and know true grace.

The third entry in the franchise will pick up right after the events of John Wick: Chapter 2, with the title character and his trusty pitbull on the run from practically every assassin in the country. Director Chad Stahelski summed up the story with a few choice words: “horses, dogs, cats, a raven, a bunch of pigeons, a motorcycle chase, car chase, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, shotguns and ninjas”.

Check out the image—which should be hung in the Louvre—below. John Wick 3: Parabellum hits theaters on May 17, 2019, and also stars Jason Mantzoukas and Anjelica Huston.

Here is the full synopsis for John Wick 3: Parabellum: