New ‘John Wick 3′ Image Sees Keanu Reeves Violently Horsin’ Around

Some movies sell themselves. Even if you don’t know a gosh darn thing about the John Wick franchise, you need to understand that at some point in John Wick 3: Parabellum, Keanu Reeves will ride a horse—at this point it’s more appropriate to say his steed—down the streets of New York in a full suit, pursued by assassins on motorcycles. Some cell phone shots of this momentous event popped up online, but Empire released a high-definition look at the scene. Look upon it and know true grace.
The third entry in the franchise will pick up right after the events of John Wick: Chapter 2, with the title character and his trusty pitbull on the run from practically every assassin in the country. Director Chad Stahelski summed up the story with a few choice words: “horses, dogs, cats, a raven, a bunch of pigeons, a motorcycle chase, car chase, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, shotguns and ninjas”.
Check out the image—which should be hung in the Louvre—below. John Wick 3: Parabellum hits theaters on May 17, 2019, and also stars Jason Mantzoukas and Anjelica Huston.
Here is the full synopsis for John Wick 3: Parabellum:
“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.