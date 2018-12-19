New ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Images Have Keanu Reeves Meeting up with Halle Berry

0

Lionsgate has released a couple of new John Wick: Chapter 3 images. The new film picks up where Chapter 2 left off with John Wick (Keanu Reeves) on the run from a worldwide conglomeration of assassins. Eventually, his journey leads him to meet up with Sofia (Halle Berry), a woman who has a past with John and also has two Belgian Malinois dogs. “Whereas John’s puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle’s two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,” says director Chad Stahelski, adding that they developed an action sequence around her “canine assistants…. They work very well tactically.”

As for other newcomers, EW provides a few new details:

Other newcomers include Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon, who play characters associated with the criminal council known as the High Table. There’s also Hollywood legend Anjelica Huston as “someone who was responsible for [Wick’s] upbringing and his protection,” says Stahelski, who calls Chapter 3 “a little bit of an origin story.” The filmmaker thinks the movie’s death count will “land slightly north” of the previous film’s.

While I’m a bit wary of a Wick origin story—part of the character’s appeal is his mysterious background and matter-of-fact existence—I’m willing to give Stahleski the benefit of the doubt. I just hope they don’t go overboard on the exposition and background. But at the very least, John Wick: Chapter 3 should be one of the more exciting films of 2019. And as to whether or not there’s a Chapter 4, Stahleski says:

“We did the first one and were like, ‘They’re going to laugh at us,’” he says. “This one, I’m already looking for janitorial jobs.”

Check out the John Wick: Chapter 3 images below. The film opens May 17, 2019 and also stars Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne, Jason Mantzoukas, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tiger Hu Chen, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Lance Reddick, Common, and Ruby Rose.