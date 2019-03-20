10 New ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Posters Set the Clock on the World’s Best Assassin

0

Lionsgate has released ten new character posters for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. As you may recall, at the end of John Wick: Chapter 2, Wick (Keanu Reeves) was declared “excommunicado” from the Continental and that a global contract had been offered on his head for killing Santino while Santino was under the sanctuary of the Continental hotel. The “Tick Tock” likely refers to the fact that time is running out for John Wick since there’s an entire world of assassins that wants him dead.

As for these posters, while they’re not quite as stunning as the first teaser poster, they get the job done. Plus, you get posters for folks like Jason Mantzoukas and Lance Reddick! That’s great! You will never see me argue against a Jason Mantzoukas poster.

Check out the posters below via IGN. The film opens May 17th and also stars Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne, Anelica Huston, Halle Berry, Jason Mantzoukas, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tiger Hu Chen, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Lance Reddick, Common, and Ruby Rose.