New ‘John Wick 3’ Trailer Adds Halle Berry and Attack Dogs to the Mix

0

A new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has arrived, and the titular assassin has had enough. Director Chad Stahelski returns to take the helm after co-directing the first John Wick and the going solo for John Wick: Chapter 2. The third movie in the franchise picks up moments after the end of the first sequel, as Keanu Reeves‘ titular hitman is now a wanted man by the entire criminal underworld. He teams up with a character we’ve never seen before, played by Halle Berry, and tries to find a way to survive.

This certainly looks like a John Wick movie. There’s action galore, samurai swords, ninjas, and attack dogs. But what’s most striking to me is the cinematography, courtesy of DP Dan Laustsen who shot The Shape of Water, Crimson Peak, and John Wick: Chapter 2. I love the use of color here, and it certainly makes a difference when compared to action movies that go for a “grittier” tone. So yeah, if you like the John Wick movies, it looks like you’re gonna like John Wick 3.

Check out the John Wick 3 trailer below, and if you want more on the movie, check out our on-set interviews with Reeves and Stahelski for an inside look. The film also stars Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne, Anelica Huston, Jason Mantzoukas, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tiger Hu Chen, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Lance Reddick, Common, and Ruby Rose. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum arrives in theaters on May 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum:

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.

And for more on all things John Wick, be sure to get caught up with these related write-ups linked below: