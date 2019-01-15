‘John Wick 3’: First Poster and Official Title Revealed

0

Lionsgate has released the first poster for John Wick 3 and they’ve given the film a mouthful of a title. While early reports said that the film was John Wick: Parabellum and others said John Wick: Chapter 3, it looks like it’s a combination of the two. The film’s official title is John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. That’s just a mouthful and I think John Wick: Chapter 3 would have served just fine.

But as for the poster itself, it’s pretty great. As you may recall, at the end of John Wick: Chapter 2, Wick (Keanu Reeves) was declared “excommunicado” from the Continental and that a global contract had been offered on his head for killing Santino while Santino was under the sanctuary of the Continental hotel. Now with this poster, we see Wick on the outside looking in, no longer part of the fraternity of assassins but a target.

Check out the poster below. The film opens May 17th and also stars Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne, Anelica Huston, Halle Berry, Jason Mantzoukas, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tiger Hu Chen, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Lance Reddick, Common, and Ruby Rose.

Here’s the official synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum: