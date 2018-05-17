John Wick Is Here to Remind You That ‘John Wick 3’ Opens This Date Next Year

0

Keanu Reeves returns as the title character in John Wick: Chapter 3 when the next installment in the hit hitman franchise arrives May 17, 2019. The sharp-eyed and calendar-obsessed among you might have said to yourself, “Why, that’s exactly one calendar year from today!” It’s to you, my calendriphilic friends, that we share this new look at JW3 with you. Okay, it’s basically just a still of Reeves in some CG rain … if that does anything for you.

Chad Stahelski returns to direct from Derek Kolstad‘s script. His cast also includes Ruby Rose and likely returning players Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Lance Reddick, and Common, with possible newcomer Hiroyuki Sanada. Expect more casting confirmations any day now.

Check out the sort of new look at John Wick 3 below:

Here’s the official synopsis for John Wick 3 is as follows:

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

