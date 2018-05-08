Facebook Messenger

First Look Behind the Scenes of 'John Wick 3' Shows off Keanu Reeves' Serious Style

May 8, 2018

Prepare yourselves for the return of the most stylish assassin this side of the millennium. Keanu Reeves is back as the title character in John Wick: Chapter 3, with director Chad Stahelski returning to direct from Derek Kolstad‘s script. The creative team should be in fighting form for this three-quel, which is due out in just about a year and is currently filming. It’s to the newly released on-set photo that we turn our attention today, confirming that, yeah, we’re thinking John Wick is back.

Starring alongside Reeves are Ruby Rose and likely returning players Ian McShaneLaurence FishburneJohn LeguizamoLance Reddick, and Common, along with potential newcomer Hiroyuki Sanada; we’re still waiting for casting confirmation at this point, but you can rest assured that should be coming soon since filming is underway. Look for the film May 17, 2019.

The official synopsis for John Wick 3 is as follows:

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

