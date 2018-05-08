First Look Behind the Scenes of ‘John Wick 3’ Shows off Keanu Reeves’ Serious Style

0

Prepare yourselves for the return of the most stylish assassin this side of the millennium. Keanu Reeves is back as the title character in John Wick: Chapter 3, with director Chad Stahelski returning to direct from Derek Kolstad‘s script. The creative team should be in fighting form for this three-quel, which is due out in just about a year and is currently filming. It’s to the newly released on-set photo that we turn our attention today, confirming that, yeah, we’re thinking John Wick is back.

Starring alongside Reeves are Ruby Rose and likely returning players Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Lance Reddick, and Common, along with potential newcomer Hiroyuki Sanada; we’re still waiting for casting confirmation at this point, but you can rest assured that should be coming soon since filming is underway. Look for the film May 17, 2019.

Here’s your first look behind the scenes of John Wick 3, courtesy of cinematographer Dan Laustsen‘s Instagram:

The official synopsis for John Wick 3 is as follows: