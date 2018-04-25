First ‘John Wick Chapter 3′ Promo Poster and Synopsis Revealed

0

Sleeper hit turned tentpole franchise, the John Wick movies are trucking right along with John Wick: Chapter 3 scheduled to arrive in theaters next summer. With CinemaCon in full swing this week, Lionsgate trotted out their upcoming lineup today, including a first look at the synopsis (or at least the promotional synopsis) for the latest sequel.

Chapter 3 is set to bring back John Wick: Chapter 2 director Chad Stahelski, who also co-directed the first film, and per the new synopsis, the action will be focused in NYC where the newly excommunicated master assassin (Keanu Reeves) has to try to stay alive and fight his way out of the city without any of the Continental resources at his disposal.

Check out the full promo synopsis and poster being touted to sell the film at CinemaCon below:

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

Chapter 2 took the Wick mythology international, and a recent report suggested Chapter 3 was eyeing Spain and Russia as other possible locations, but when we spoke with Stahelski last year, the filmmaker said he wanted to get back to the basics of the Wick mythology a bit and root the action back in the innerworkings of New York.: