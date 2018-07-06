Keanu Reeves Confirms the Official ‘John Wick 3′ Title

0

John Wick is going to war. If you saw how John Wick: Chapter 2 ended, you probably already knew that, but the official title for John Wick 3 wants you to know for sure. Speaking with the folks at ComingSoon, Keanu Reeves confirmed that the upcoming sequel is called John Wick 3: Parabellum.

So what does Parabellum refer to? Reeves told the outlet that the subtitle means “Prepare for war.” He explained, ” It’s part of that famous sentence, ‘Si vis pacem, para bellum,’ which translates as, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war.'” That sounds about right for a character like Wick, who just wanted to live the quiet life until some mobster punks stole his car and killed his dog, reawakening the Baba yaga and sending the legendary assassin on a quest for vengeance that got him tangled up in the criminal underworld all over again.

The 2017 sequel saw him tangled up even further, and ultimately expelled from the protection of the Hotel Continental after he killed a member of The High Table on Continental grounds. The third film finds Wick on the run after the deed, with a contract on his life. As the synopsis explains, “John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

Parabellum will also see Wick teaming up with a mysterious new character called Sofia, played by Halle Berry. Reeves also teased Wick’s relationship to the here. “John Wick is fighting for his life and thinks that Halle Berry’s character has some information for him,” Reeves said. “They have a past, and they get involved with The High Table, this kind of overlording entity.”

John Wick 3 also stars Angelica Huston, Jason Mantzoukas,Billions breakout Asia Kate Dillon and Hiroyuki Sanada as the main villain, as well as Mark Dacascos, Tiger Hu Chen, and The Raid duo of Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif Rahman. Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Common and Ruby Rose are expected to return for the sequel.

