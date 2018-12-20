‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Director Chad Stahelski Teases the Future of the Franchise

0

John Wick: Chapter 3 isn’t even in theaters yet, but both filmmakers and fans are looking ahead to the future. Director Chad Stahelski is currently in post-production on the actioner anchored by Keanu Reeves, and they both have some thoughts of the next stage of the franchise, should audiences want it.

Recently, when he was asked about future installments in the John Wick franchise, Stahelksi said, “We did the first one and were like, ‘They’re going to laugh at us.’ This one, I’m already looking for janitorial jobs.” Now, here’s what Stahelski had to say in a chat with EW:

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit. We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 opens May 17, 2019 and also stars Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne, Jason Mantzoukas, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tiger Hu Chen, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Lance Reddick, Common, and Ruby Rose.

For more on all things John Wick, check out our recent related write-ups: