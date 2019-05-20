‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Is Coming in May 2021

0

Just a few days after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum debuted to a franchise-best $57 million—knocking Avengers: Endgame out of the number one spot like an absolute boss—it appears that Lionsgate has announced John Wick: Chapter 4, dating the sequel for a May 21, 2021 premiere.

The news came courtesy of the same John Wick text line that debuted the Chapter 3 trailer, with members receiving a message that read [via Variety], “You have served. You have been of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021.”

This is obviously good news for fans of films that kick obscene amounts of ass. Directed by Chad Stahelski, Parabellum—which saw Keanu Reeves return for the third time as the titular super-assassin—set a new benchmark for action filmmaking, with Reeves hanging off of horses and breaking faces with library books across two glorious hours of mayhem. The third installment also saw the return of Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Lance Reddick, while also adding Halle Berry, Jason Mantzoukas, Asia Kate Dillon, and Mark Dacascos to the cast.

When Collider talked to McShane last month, the actor had high hopes for the future of the franchise.

“Probably in ten years John Wick will still be going,” McShane said. “You never know, Keanu might be running the hotel and everything by then.”

Stahelski was a bit more muted, responding to a query during a Reddit Q&A about a possible fourth installment with a simple, “Up to you guys.”

