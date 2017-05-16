Peter Stormare Explains Why You Shouldn’t Cross John Wick in Exclusive Video

0

Every studio is looking for a franchise. A character or universe that not only is a hit with critics, but also moviegoers. But as most of you know, it’s next to impossible to pull off. For every good sequel you have a Speed 2: Cruise Control. And for every awesome sequel, you have a Road House: Last Call.

So when Lionsgate announced a sequel to John Wick, while I was all in from the announcement, I won’t lie and say I wasn’t nervous it might not work. After all, the first film came out of nowhere to punch everyone in the face with some remarkable action and a surprising amount of emotional depth (if you didn’t feel anything for his puppy, you are dead inside).

Thankfully, John Wick: Chapter 2 was a fantastic sequel that not only raised the bar in every possible way, it further opened the door to the weird and unusual John Wick universe that I’m hoping gets expanded even more in John Wick 3 (while not officially announced I’m hoping by saying it here it will become a reality).

Anyway, with John Wick: Chapter 2 arriving on Digital HD on May 23rd and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on June 13th, Lionsgate has begun the home video promotional campaign and sent over a fun video of Peter Stormare as his John Wick: Chapter 2 character explaining why you should never cross John Wick. It also shows some of the many kills in the film.

In addition to watching the video, if you head over to johnwickbloodoath.com right now you can pre-order the film and take a blood oath, which will give you access to exclusive content. You might even learn about a John Wick Facebook Live event happening on the 23rd…

Finally, before John Wick: Chapter 2 was in theaters I did a number of interviews with the cast and filmmakers. Here’s a few of the links: