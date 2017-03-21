Watch: ‘John Wick’ Gets a Nerf Parody that Has All the Right Moves

0

John Wick has ascended to the realm where it’s recognized enough to be parodied. While Corridor’s “Nerf John Wick” video isn’t the first John Wick parody out there, it’s definitely one of the better ones. Rather than capitalize on the guy getting vengeance for the murder of his puppy, Corridor focuses on the action style that directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch brought to their unique film. Although Corridor is missing one touch that would have sent it over the top—specifically, the way Wick holds his assault rifle at an angle—the video is still impressively choreographed and shot.

Check out “Nerf John Wick” below.