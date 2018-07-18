This ‘John Wick’ Sideshow Toy Is Here to Kill You

0

The 2018 San Diego Comic-Con is about to get underway, and Steve Weintraub is currently on the exhibitor’s floor snapping photos. While there, he found the Sideshow Collectibles booth, and wouldn’t you know it, they’re coming out with a John Wick toy from Hot Toys. It’s kind of amazing that there hasn’t been more in the way of John Wick merch when you consider the popularity of the franchise and that it lends itself to the world-building consumables that people enjoy.

But this figure is pretty neat! Naturally, it’s armed to the teeth and ready to destroy any criminals it comes in contact with. Really the only thing that’s missing is a tiny pencil with which to obliterate foes in an eye-catching way. There are no details yet on pricing or availability, and even this build is not yet final. But definitely keep an eye out for this figure to come along in the not-too-distant future.

Check out the images below, and for more on John Wick, click on the following links. John Wick 3: Parabellum arrives May 17, 2019 and stars Keanu Reeves, Angelica Huston, Jason Mantzoukas, Asia Kate Dillon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Mark Dacascos, Tiger Hu Chen, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Common, Ruby Rose, and Halle Berry.