John Williams to Compose Theme for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

One of the great things about The Last Jedi, the most audacious and possibly the best Star Wars film to be released to date, is that it makes rejection of mythology not just its guiding theme but the implicit heart of the story. This has pissed off plenty of people who were either looking for something more directly akin to The Empire Strikes Back or wanted something even more radical than Rian Johnson‘s space opera. Though I wholly empathize with the latter group, the former group strikes me as a baffling contingency of traditionalists, a portion of which screamed bloody murder over The Force Awakens admittedly being nearly identical in story structure to A New Hope. You can’ please everyone. Change is inevitable and required.

Somethings don’t change in the world of Star Wars, however. In a recent interview with Variety, John Williams, who has composed the score for all eight volumes of the so-called Skywalker Saga, revealed that he will write the main theme for Solo: A Star Wars Story. John Powell, best known for writing the score for How to Train Your Dragon, will still compose the score for Ron Howard‘s spin-off, which Williams thinks he will do “brilliantly.” Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the other recent one-off in the Star Wars universe, was scored by Michael Giacchino, a regular collaborator of J.J. Abrams and on a number of Pixar movies, including the upcoming Incredibles 2.

When Powell was announced as the composer this summer, he said he would approach Solo in his own way but would also keep in line with what Williams and Giacchino have composed for the movies thus far. In the same interview, Williams said he’s very happy about Powell’s assignment and is anxious to hear what he has composed for the latest adventure. He’s not the only one.