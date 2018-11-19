Listen to John Williams’ New Theme for ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’

0

Brand new Star Wars music from the master himself, John Williams, has arrived! No, it’s not the score for Star Wars: Episode IX. Instead, the folks over at Disney Parks dropped a surprise, revealing that Williams has composed a brand new theme for the highly anticipated new land Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opens at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019. Galaxy’s Edge is the highly anticipated “Star Wars Land” coming to Disney’s theme parks, and it’s planned as a highly immersive experience for park guests. Folks are transported to Black Spire, a village located in a remote trading outpost with a heavy Casablanca vibe. Here, all walks of Star Wars people come together—good folks, bad folks, alien folks—in the hustle and bustle of a busy outpost.

And when park guests set foot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, they’ll be greeted by brand new music from Oscar-winning composer John Williams. The main theme has now been revealed, but EW notes that there will be even more new music from Williams throughout the Galaxy’s Edge theme park.

This is in stark contrast to how Universal Studios approached the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where instead of original music, guests are surrounded by the existing scores from all the Harry Potter films—including Williams’ iconic themes from his work on the first three Potter movies. In a testament to the brilliance of Williams’ work, his music will be omnipresent in two competing theme parks’ cornerstone projects simultaneously. The composer’s iconic status is truly unmatched.

Williams recorded the Galaxy’s Edge theme in London, and he’s also currently working on the score for J.J. Abrams’ trilogy-concluding Episode IX, which hits theaters in December 2019.

For now, take a listen to Williams’ playful and adventurous Galaxy’s Edge theme below. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland in Summer 2019 and in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida in Fall 2019.