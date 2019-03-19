‘Game Night’ Directors Set Horror-Comedy ‘The Creeps’ At Universal

0

Game Night directors and Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriters Johnathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley have lined up a new project, and it sounds like a fun fit for the filmmaking duo. Deadline reports that Universal Pictures picked up horror comedy The Creeps with Goldstein and Daley on board to write, direct, and produce the film under their GoldDay banner. Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Jon Mone and Senior Vice President of Production Jay Polidoro are overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Not much in the way of details yet, but the film is being described as a “coming-of-age comedic horror.” That sounds like pretty much a perfect barebones fit for the filmmakers, who showed a knack for coming-of-age stories with their charming Homecoming script and delivered one of the best comedies last year with Game Night. The R-rated comedy was a critical hit, and also proved the duo has some pretty clever ideas when it comes to combining comedy and genre — in addition to being hilarious, Game Night was one of the more ambitiously shot comedies in recent memory, adopting the lens of a thriller to net laughs.

Goldstein and Daley previously wrote the screenplay for the hit comedy Horrible Bosses and wrote/directed the 2015 Vacation remake. They are also attached to Warner Bros. The Flash solo film, which is reportedly in a new stage of the already protracted development as the filmmakers seek to balance their lighter vision for the film with star Ezra Miller ambitions for a darker tone‘s. The pair also produced the upcoming Kumail Nanjiani/Dave Bautista action-comedy two-hander Stuber, which earned solid reviews this month when it premiered a working cut at SXSW.

