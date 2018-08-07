Johnny Depp’s Notorious B.I.G. Movie ‘City of Lies’ Pulled from Release Schedule

0

We’ll have to wait a little (or a lot) longer to see Johnny Depp try and solve the murder of Notorious B.I.G. Global Road Entertainment has pulled City of Lies from its release schedule a month before the film was due to hit theaters, and the distributor has not set a new date. Originally set to open on September 7th, the film stars Depp as an LAPD detective who teams up with a journalist (Forest Whitaker) to try and solve the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G. Brad Furman, the filmmaker behind The Lincoln Lawyer and Runner Runner, directed the drama.

Deadline doesn’t have word on exactly why the film was pulled from the schedule, but speculates it could have something to do with a pending lawsuit tied to the movie. In July, the film’s location manager, Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, sued Depp and accused him of assault and battery on the City of Lies set in April 2017. The lawsuit alleges Depp became agitated and “repeatedly hit” Brooks after being informed that filming was going to have to wrap late. Depp is named in the suit alongside Furman and Depp’s Infinitum Nihil production company.

So yeah, releasing the film in the midst of a lawsuit probably isn’t the best of ideas. Open Road initially was to distribute the film, but when they dropped it, Global Road picked it up.

The project was a weird one for Depp, who has mostly been sticking to blockbusters like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Murder on the Orient Express as of late. It’s unclear if Global Road will reevaluate and put the film out at a later date, if it’ll sit on the shelf until the suit clears, or if someone like Netflix swoops in and throws the film up on its streaming service. Stay tuned…

Depp will next be seen as the antagonist Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which hits theaters in November.