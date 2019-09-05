‘Jojo Rabbit’ Cast Poster Features Famous Actors Dressed as Nazis

0

Fox Searchlight has released a cast poster for Taika Waititi’s upcoming anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit. The film follows a lonely 10-year-old boy Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) in Nazi Germany whose imaginary best Adolf Hitler (Waititi) eggs him on. But Jojo’s loyalties and beliefs are tested when he discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.

The poster is kind of whatever (I think you can be more creative given the tone of what we’ve seen in the trailers), but I’m interested to see how people react to this film. I’m sure there’s certainly a contingent of pearl-clutchers who will ask when it was suddenly okay to make jokes about Nazis (the answer is 1967, which was the year The Producers hit theaters). I’m sure there will also be those who ask if making jokes about Nazis means you’re not taking them seriously as a threat or if you’re relegating them to some stodgy historical relic instead of a group that’s now making new inroads through YouTube and social media.

The film opens October 18th and Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jojo Rabbit: