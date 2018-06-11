First ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Image Shows off Taika Waititi’s Imaginary, Sassy Hitler

0

Taika Waititi‘s World War II satire Jojo Rabbit is off to a smashing start if this first official image from the production is any indication. It’s got the Oscar-nominated New Zealand filmmaker all dolled up as everyone’s favorite fascist, Adolf Hitler. That’s really all I need to know to be interested in this film, but the fact that this particular version of Hitler is an imaginary friend to a little German boy might get you on board as well. And if you’re looking for a little more context, be sure to check out the source material: Christine Leunens‘ 2008 novel “Caging Skies.”

Also starring Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson and Thomasin Mackenzie, Jojo Rabbit aims to piss off racists everywhere when it hits theaters, whenever that might be.

Check out the first official image below, courtesy of Fox Searchlight and Kimberley French:

First still from the set of WW2 satire, #JojoRabbit: Jojo (played by Roman Griffin Davis) having dinner with his imaginary friend Adolf (played by writer/director @TaikaWaititi), and his mother, Rosie (#ScarlettJohansson) : Kimberley French pic.twitter.com/KbxqaPWyyN — Jojo Rabbit (@jojorabbitmovie) June 11, 2018

Update: Be sure to follow Waititi on social media since he’s sharing a bunch of shots from production today:

Can’t believe I get to work with Scarlett Witch from the scavengers movies! Here I am teaching her how to use Captain Merika’s mini biscuit shield to defend herself from a mini nazi attack. #jojorabbit #FiniteWar @jojorabbitmovie pic.twitter.com/bD16VWe1PK — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) June 11, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis for Jojo Rabbit: