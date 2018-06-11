Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

First ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Image Shows off Taika Waititi’s Imaginary, Sassy Hitler

by      June 11, 2018

0

jojo-rabbit-hitler-image

Taika Waititi‘s World War II satire Jojo Rabbit is off to a smashing start if this first official image from the production is any indication. It’s got the Oscar-nominated New Zealand filmmaker all dolled up as everyone’s favorite fascist, Adolf Hitler. That’s really all I need to know to be interested in this film, but the fact that this particular version of Hitler is an imaginary friend to a little German boy might get you on board as well. And if you’re looking for a little more context, be sure to check out the source material: Christine Leunens‘ 2008 novel “Caging Skies.”

Also starring Roman Griffin DavisScarlett JohanssonSam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson and Thomasin MackenzieJojo Rabbit aims to piss off racists everywhere when it hits theaters, whenever that might be.

Check out the first official image below, courtesy of Fox Searchlight and Kimberley French:

Update: Be sure to follow Waititi on social media since he’s sharing a bunch of shots from production today:

For more of our coverage on Jojo Rabbit, be sure to get caught up with these recent write-ups:

Here’s the official synopsis for Jojo Rabbit:

In JOJO RABBIT, writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to a World War II satire.  The story follows an awkward young German boy (Roman Griffin) raised by a single mother (Scarlett Johansson), and whose only ally is his imaginary friend Hitler (Waititi).  His naïve patriotism is tested when he meets a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) who upends his world views, forcing him to face his biggest fears.

taika-waititi-hitler-jojo-rabbit

Image via Taika Waititi

jojo-rabbit-image-taika-waititi-scarlett-johansson

Image via Fox Searchlight

Related Content
Previous Article
'Hereditary' Spoiler Review: Shocking, Stunning Horror Cinema You Just Can't Shake
Next Article
Bethesda Releases Trailers for ‘Fallout 76’, ‘Elder Scrolls VI’, ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’, and…
Tags

Latest News