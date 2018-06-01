Taika Waititi Flips Off Hitler in First ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Set Photo

0

Yesterday, Fox Searchlight formally announced that production had commenced on writer/director Taika Waititi’s anti-war satire Jojo Rabbit. Now, Waititi has taken to Twitter to share the first set photo, marking the completion of the first week of filming. Set during World War II, the story revolves around a young boy (Roman Griffin Davis) living in Germany whose only ally is his imaginary friend Hitler, played by Waititi. His naïve patriotism is tested when a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) upends his worldviews and forces him to face his biggest fears.

Filming is underway in Prague, Chzech Republic, and in the below photo Waititi (out of costume) is seen giving the finger to a life-size poster of Hitler that presumably rests in the boy’s bedroom. This film will almost certainly be dubbed “controversial,” and I appreciate Waititi’s unwillingness to be vague when it comes to his feelings about the material.

Fox Searchlight hasn’t yet set a release date for the film, but Waititi works quickly so it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility for the movie to hit theaters this year, although it’s also probably more likely it gets added to the 2019 release slate.

For now, check out the first Jojo Rabbit set photo below, which is hopefully the first of many. The film also stars Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, and Rebel Wilson.