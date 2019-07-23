First ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Trailer: Taika Waititi Is Hitler in the Anti-Hate Satire

0

Fox Searchlight has released the first Jojo Rabbit trailer, revealing the next film from Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker Taika Waititi. The so-described “anti-hate satire” is based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens and takes place during World War II, following a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose imaginary friend is Hitler (played by Waititi) and whose world is upended when he discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.

This is the project Waititi chose as his follow-up to the massive superhero sequel Thor: Ragnarok, and while it’s more in line with the offbeat comedic sensibilities of his earlier films like Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, it carries with it the sheer ambition of vision that made Ragnarok such a delight.

This looks incredible. There’s a bit of a Wes Anderson vibe here, but anyone familiar with Waititi’s earlier films will immediately recognize the hilarious, earnest, and slightly whimsical sensibility that runs throughout. This is one of my most anticipated films of the year.

Watch the Jojo Rabbit trailer below and check out the terrific poster. The film also stars Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell. Jojo Rabbit will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and opens in theaters on October 18th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jojo Rabbit: