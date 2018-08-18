This Week in Animation: ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Marathon Continues on Twitch

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Watch Every Episode of ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’ on Twitch’s Viz Media Marathon

One of the greatest anime of all time is coming to Twitch! The brave Joestar family battles armies of evil and one super evil guy in particular, Lord DIO! This is your chance to watch it with thousands of other fans and spam “It was me, DIO!” in the chat field until everybody tells you to SHUUUTTT UPPPPPP!!! Be sure to watch it live on twitch.tv/viz and join in on the conversation.

Witness the incredible, multi-generational story of the Joestar family, who are possessed with intense psychic strength, and join in on the adventures each member encounters throughout their lives.

Here’s the remaining schedule!