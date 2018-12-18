Movie Talk: Joker Filming Wraps with One Final Set Photo

On today’s Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- Big and A League of Their Own director Penny Marshall passes away at 75.
- Director Todd Phillips announces on social media that the Joker movie has wrapped filming and posts one final set photo.
- Annapurna Pictures released the first Where’d You Go Bernadette trailer from writer/director Richard Linklater starring Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, and Laurence Fishburne.
- Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment released a new character trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2 that introduces Snowball as a superhero.