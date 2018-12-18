Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: Joker Filming Wraps with One Final Set Photo

by      December 18, 2018

0

On today’s Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • Big and A League of Their Own director Penny Marshall passes away at 75.
  • Director Todd Phillips announces on social media that the Joker movie has wrapped filming and posts one final set photo.
  • Annapurna Pictures released the first Where’d You Go Bernadette trailer from writer/director Richard Linklater starring Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, and Laurence Fishburne.
  • Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment released a new character trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2 that introduces Snowball as a superhero.
penny-marshall-tom-hanks-big

Image via 20th Century Fox

Related Content
Previous Article
Diego Luna on ‘Narcos: Mexico’ and Not Playing the Stereotypical Criminal
Next Article
'Aquaman': James Wan on Making a Different Kind of DC Film
Tags

Latest News

Close