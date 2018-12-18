‘Joker’ Wraps Filming as Todd Phillips Shares One Final Set Photo

0

Principal photography on the highly anticipated DC Comics adaptation Joker has come to an end. This comes almost three months to the day that filming on the movie began, almost all of which took place in New York City. Director Todd Phillips announced the wrap himself with a set photo on Instagarm, also noting that they’re far from the end as now the long post-production process will begin

Joker marks an outlier and a bit of a gamble for Warner Bros. as it was greenlit earlier this year as a standalone take on the titular Batman villain. Joaquin Phoenix fills the titular role, but Phillips’ idea was to craft a wholly original, lower-budget film that could potentially serve as a one-off—meaning it’s not necessarily setting up a franchise and it definitely doesn’t connect to Zack Snyder’s DCEU. If fans do spark to Joker, it could spur Warner Bros. to greenlit more unique, one-off takes on various other DC Comics characters.

As for Joker, Philips’ vision is one in the vein of Taxi Driver. A hard-boiled, gritty NYC story set in the 1980s that follows “a man disregarded by society” in a story that is “not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.” Even Phoenix’s Joker makeup is unique, which is tough to accomplish in the wake of Heath Ledger’s iconic take on the character.

Phillips wrote the script alongside Scott Silver (The Fighter), and the cast also includes Zazie Beets, Robert De Niro, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Douglas Hodge, Josh Pais, and Brett Cullen.

We’ve seen various official and unofficial images and videos from the NYC set since Phillips decided to shoot much of the film on location, but with the project wrapped we should hopefully begin to see some official marketing materials in the near future. Or not. It’s unclear at this point how WB will approach marketing this particular film, since it’s not a major budget blockbuster like Shazam!, but it is an iconic character portrayed by one of our finest living actors.

We’ll see. In the meantime, check out Phillips’ farewell message below. Joker opens in theaters on October 4, 2019. For a full list of upcoming DC projects, click here.