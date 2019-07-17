Sideshow Brings Anakin, Heath Ledger’s Joker, and Iron Man to San Diego Comic-Con

Facebook Messenger

sideshow-comic-con-figures-anakin-joker-iron-manIf you’re into nerd stuff, you’re probably into Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys in one way or another. If you’re like me, you like to admire these epic figures pulled from all corners of pop culture. The more diehard fans out there will plunk down some hard-earned cash to take home these lovingly crafted and expertly curated pieces inspired by everything from comic books to big-screen franchises and more. And if you’re like super-fan Steve Weintraub, you head straight for the Sideshow booth each and every year during San Diego Comic-Con to see what’s on display.

Sideshow has an impressive lineup of figures for fans to enjoy this year, and it’s our pleasure to bring you two that have never been on display before: Star Wars fans will want to check out the new Anakin Skywalker figure, seen in the pilot seat of his own Jedi Starfighter along with R2-D2. And DC Comics/Batman fans will applaud a new figure of Heath Ledger‘s version of the Joker from The Dark Knight. Additionally, we have fantastic take on Iron Man in flight and firing ze missiles; that one’s available to pre-order now. Be sure to check in with Sideshow’s site to see the latest items available to add to your collection.

Check out our highlighted collectibles, starting with the 1/6 scale Anakin Skywalker, along with the 1/4 scale version of Darth Vader. (Note that the Anakin figure is for sale, but the Jedi Starfighter is a prototype that’s just on display.)
