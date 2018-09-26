Facebook Messenger

Heroes: Will ‘Joker’ and ‘Birds of Prey’ Signal a New Direction for DC?

by      September 26, 2018

On this episode of Heroes #272, Amy Dallen, Coy Jandreau, and Mara Knopic discuss the following:

  • Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips have been releasing images and video about the Joker movie all week. The panel discusses their overall reactions to all of it.
  • Warner Bros. announced a February 7, 2020 release date for Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie. They are also taking meetings with other actresses to round out the cast.
  • Variety reports that Chloe Zhao has been tapped to direct The Eternals for Marvel with Kevin Feige producing.
  • IGN is reporting that Bruce Wayne’s full frontal nudity in Batman: Damned will be removed in future printings.
  • Deadline is reporting that ABC has commissioned an hourlong drama from Allan Heinberg that focuses on female superheroes for Marvel TV and ABC Studios.
  • Variety is reporting that Alan Tudyk has been cast as the lead in the upcoming Resident Alien pilot for Syfy based on the Dark Horse comic series.
  • Geoff Johns and DC announced that Nickelodeon star Brec Bessinger has been cast as the lead in DC Universe’s live-action Stargirl series.
  • Variety reports that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been hired to compose original music for HBO’s Watchmen series.
  • In an interview with Metro, filmmakers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa revealed that they turned in a draft for their Joker & Harley Quinn DC adaptation.
  • Disney CEO Bob Iger tells THR that Kevin Feige will oversee the X-Men for the MCU because he does not want “two Marvels”.
  • Joe Russo and Anthony Russo take to social media to release a hint at the title for Avengers 4.
  • Former DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson was harassed off Twitter after expressing support for Todd Phillips’ Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.
  • Exhibitor Relations revealed on their Twitter account that director Matthew Vaughn will return to helm the currently-untitled Kingsman 3.
  • Twitter Questions
kingsman-2-the-golden-circle-taron-egerton-colin-firth-pedro-pascal

Image via 20th Century Fox

