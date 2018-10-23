Movie Talk: ‘Joker’ Movie Casts Its Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth

Facebook Messenger

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • Deadline is reporting that Disney is exploring a reboot of their Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.
  • Comicbook.com is reporting that the Joker movie has cast Dante Pereira-Olson as its Bruce Wayne and Douglas Hodge as its Alfred Pennyworth.
  • Deadline reports that Universal Pictures is in talks to option the rights to a film about John Lennon and Yoko Ono with Jean-Marc Vallée set to direct.
  • THR reports that Paramount is submitting all four members of the A Quiet Place cast, including John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, for Supporting Categories at the Oscars.
  • BREAKING: Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that Katie Holmes is set to star in The Boy 2, a sequel to 2016’s The Boy that starred Lauren Cohan. William Brent Bell is returning to direct the sequel with Stacey Menear returning to pen the script as well.
