Full ‘Joker’ Cast List Reveals Shea Whigham, Glenn Fleshler, and More

0

Another day, another new tidbit about Todd Phillips‘ increasingly bonkers Joker origin movie. We’ve already gotten a glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix as the man who will become the Clown Prince of Crime, Arthur Fleck—that’s A. Fleck, for those keeping track at home—and now, with production officially underway, we have a full cast list. The previously reported names are all on there—Frances Conroy, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, Robert De Niro—but the list comes with a few surprises, including stellar character actor Shea Whigham, Barry stand-out Glenn Fleshler, and The Looming Tower star Bill Camp.

No character descriptions are available, but that’s a loveably kooky cast Phillips—and co-producer Bradley Cooper, who worked with Phillips on the Hangover trilogy—has assembled here. Whigham is one of those faces that pops up in everything—Kong: Skull Island, Vice Principals, Boardwalk Empire—and consistently steals the show. (His Moe Dimmick was a rare bright spot in a dire Fargo season 3.) Those who follow set videos from the bushes knew Fleshler—a hulking actor who was effectively terrifying for totally opposite reasons in both True Detective and Barry—was onboard, seemingly playing a clown who encounters a particularly giddy Arthur Fleck. Camp, who you can see in Hulu’s mission-to-mars series The First, basically already played a down-on-his-luck Gotham City detective in HBO’s The Night Of. (Harvey Bullock, anyone?)

Rounding out the list of new names is Douglas Hodge (Penny Dreadful) and Josh Pais (Ray Donovan). Lost alum Brett Cullen was also announced today as the movie’s new Thomas Wayne, replacing Alec Baldwin.

Phillips’ film, which he co-wrote with Scott Silver (The Fighter), has been described as a lower-budget, noir-ish take that follows Fleck, “a man disregarded by society,” in a story that is “not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker is currently filming in New York City and is set for an October 2019 release date.