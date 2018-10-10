‘Joker’ Movie Extras Reportedly Locked in a Subway Car, Denied Filming Breaks

0

Some not so (Joe) chill news from the set of Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker movie, as TMZ reports that extras in a Brooklyn subway scene were locked in a train car and denied a break after two hours of filming. In the most Gotham City scenario imaginable, the background actors allegedly resorted to banging on the vehicle’s doors with some forced to go to the bathroom on the train tracks between cars.

An assumedly horrified SAG-AFTRA representative was sent to the set to resolve the situation and will be monitoring director Todd Phillips‘ set for the remainder of production. The incident presumedly happened while filming the leaked footage of Phoenix—rocking full-on clown makeup and a purple jacket that would make Cesar Romero proud—strolling across a subway platform as horrified onlookers and protestors erupt into chaos around him.

Just another day in Warner Bros.’ increasingly kooky DC Extended Universe, which is transforming into an actual alt-world comic book world before our eyes. The Joker is locking people into subway cars. Superman might be dead for good. Ousted Marvel director James Gunn—fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 over jokes about pedophilia—is possibly writing and directing Suicide Squad 2, which most likely features another Joker played by an actor that Gunn once accused of being…a pedophile.

Phoenix’s Joker movie—to reiterate, not the one featuring Dr. Phil—is due in theaters on October 4, 2019. The film also stars Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Marc Maron, Frances Conroy, and Brett Cullen.

