Jared Leto’s Joker Set for Standalone Movie at Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is set to head off on her own adventures, but don’t you worry about the Joker; Warner Bros. is giving her main squeeze a new gig too. Variety reports that the studio is developing a standalone film for Jared Leto’s Joker, who debuted as a supporting character in David Ayer‘s 2016 super villain team-up pic, Suicide Squad.

Leto would star in and executive produce the untitled solo film. Plot details are under wraps, but the studio is looking to expand on the world created in Suicide Squad with new films tied into future installments of the property. Leto and the studio are searching for a writer, and its currently unclear if the Joker movie would go into production before Suicide Squad 2. Warners has been developing multiple tie-in films since Suicide Squad hit theaters, including Suicide Squad 2, a Harley/Joker team-up movie, and Gotham City Sirens, though it’s unclear what’s happening with the latter two. Warners is on track for their previously announced plan to launch Harley-centric Birds of Prey movie, with Leto’s Joker movie set to follow.

The studio is also developing a separate standalone Joker film from The Hangover’s Todd Philipps, which will explore the characters origins and is planned as part of a new banner separate from the current on-screen DC Universe. Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly in talks star as the iconic comic book villain in that incarnation, but the studio has always been clear that those plans didn’t signal the end for Leto’s Joker.