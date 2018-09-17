Movie Talk: ‘Joker’ Movie Image Reveals Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur

Facebook Messenger

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • The Predator opens #1 at the box office, but it was the lowest opening weekend gross for a live-action film debuting in over 4,000 theaters according to Box Office Mojo.
  • Todd Phillips takes to Instagram to reveal a first look of Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie with a caption that simply reads “Arthur”.
  • THR is reporting that Patrick Stewart is in final talks to join Elizabeth BanksCharlie’s Angels reboot as another Bosley alongside Banks’ Bosley.
  • THR reports that Bryan Singer is in talks to direct Red Sonja for Millennium after being fired off of Bohemian Rhapsody.
  • Disney released a new Mary Poppins Returns trailer starring Emily Blunt that evokes the magic of the original complete with songs and Dick Van Dyke.
