Movie Talk: ‘Joker’ Movie Image Reveals Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- The Predator opens #1 at the box office, but it was the lowest opening weekend gross for a live-action film debuting in over 4,000 theaters according to Box Office Mojo.
- Todd Phillips takes to Instagram to reveal a first look of Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie with a caption that simply reads “Arthur”.
- THR is reporting that Patrick Stewart is in final talks to join Elizabeth Banks‘ Charlie’s Angels reboot as another Bosley alongside Banks’ Bosley.
- THR reports that Bryan Singer is in talks to direct Red Sonja for Millennium after being fired off of Bohemian Rhapsody.
- Disney released a new Mary Poppins Returns trailer starring Emily Blunt that evokes the magic of the original complete with songs and Dick Van Dyke.