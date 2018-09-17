Brett Cullen Replaces Alec Baldwin as Thomas Wayne in ‘Joker’

0

The Joker movie has a new Thomas Wayne. While Alec Baldwin notably dropped out of negotiations to tackle the character within a matter of 24 hours, director Todd Phillips has filled the void with a reliable performer. ComicBook.com broke the news that Brett Cullen has been cast as Thomas Wayne in the film, which has Joaquin Phoenix filling the title role in a unique, 1970s set origin story.

Cullen is no stranger to the Batman world having played a congressman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. He also had a role in Ghost Rider, but is probably more recognizable for his various TV stints on shows ranging from Lost (remember Goodwin?) to Damages to Narcos.

Filming on Joker is underway in New York City, as Phillips revealed the first image of Phoenix as “Arthur” on Sunday. Zazie Beets and Robert De Niro also have key roles in the film, and set photos revealed that Barry and True Detective scene-stealer Glenn Fleshler also has a role.

Joker is planned as a standalone project unconnected to the ongoing DC Extended Universe, which itself is in flux as news broke last week that Henry Cavill’s run as Superman may have come to an end. Warner Bros. will no doubt adjust accordingly once Joker opens. If it’s a huge hit, expect more unique, filmmaker-driven one-off adaptations of popular characters. If it’s a bust, well there’s always The Batman right?

Joker is scheduled for release on October 4, 2019.