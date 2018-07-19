Zazie Beetz in Talks to Join Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’ Movie

0

Zazie Beetz has carried over the good luck from her role as Domino in Deadpool 2 and is in talks to join another superhero supervillain movie: Warner Bros.’ Joker. The studio’s standalone picture, which is separate from their current big-screen run of the DC Cinematic Universe, stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role as the Clown Prince of Crime.

THR reports that Beetz is indeed in talks to star in Joker as “a single mother who catches the interest of the man” who would one day become the Joker. That character description fits with the relatively darker tone and crime-thriller aesthetic that’s been teased for the film so far, but unfortunately that means our fan-casting of Beetz as Harley Quinn is probably way off.

The “dark character study” approach, akin to Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, to the DC Comics’ most notorious villain is co-written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Their logline: “an exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.” Fans can look forward to seeing the film in theaters relatively soon as it was just set for a October 4, 2019 release; filming is expected to start this September in New York.

