Movie Talk: Which Joker Movie Will Happen First?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- According to Variety, Jared Leto will be getting a Joker standalone movie that is in the world of the Suicide Squad universe.
- Sony released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Liev Schreiber.
- MGM announced that Charlize Theron, Bette Midler, Allison Janney and Chloë Grace Moretz have joined Oscar Isaac in their animated version of The Addams Family.
- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for the Peter Jackson produced epic Mortal Engines.
- THR is reporting that Doug Liman is looking to remake The Cannonball Run at Warner Bros. The original starred Burt Reynolds and Farrah Fawcett in a cross-country road race.
- Amazon Studios released a first trailer for their Suspiria remake directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.
- Live Twitter Questions