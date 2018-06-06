Movie Talk: Which Joker Movie Will Happen First?

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:

  • According to Variety, Jared Leto will be getting a Joker standalone movie that is in the world of the Suicide Squad universe.
  • MGM announced that Charlize Theron, Bette Midler, Allison Janney and Chloë Grace Moretz have joined Oscar Isaac in their animated version of The Addams Family.
  • Universal Pictures released a new trailer for the Peter Jackson produced epic Mortal Engines.
  • THR is reporting that Doug Liman is looking to remake The Cannonball Run at Warner Bros. The original starred Burt Reynolds and Farrah Fawcett in a cross-country road race.
  • Amazon Studios released a first trailer for their Suspiria remake directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.
