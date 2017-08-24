Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Joker Origin Story in the Works with Todd Phillips

August 24, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday August 23rd, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Kristian Harloff, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Joker origin story movie in the works with director Todd Phillips; may not star Jared Leto
  • Studios could be moving towards a $30 premium VOD service early next year
  • Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, and Joe Mazzello join Rami Malek in Bryan Singer’s Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
Image via DC Comics

