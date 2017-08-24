Movie Talk: Joker Origin Story in the Works with Todd Phillips

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday August 23rd, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Kristian Harloff, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Joker origin story movie in the works with director Todd Phillips; may not star Jared Leto
- Studios could be moving towards a $30 premium VOD service early next year
- Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, and Joe Mazzello join Rami Malek in Bryan Singer’s Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody
- First trailer release for Netflix’s Little Evil
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions