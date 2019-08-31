First ‘Joker’ Reactions: Joaquin Phoenix’s Performance Gets Raves, Awards Buzz Heats Up

0

The first reactions to Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, are here. Joker made its official debut at the 2019 Venice Film Festival on Saturday morning local time. There has been plenty of curiosity about what the final product of this movie based on the infamous comic book villain would look like.

The film follows Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a failing comedian and man haunted by his own inner demons, who is just trying to bring some happiness into the world. As Arthur ekes out a life in Gotham City caring for his ailing mother, Penny Fleck (Frances Conroy), and developing a connection to single mom Sophie Dumond (Zazie Beetz), his dreams of being a comedian begin to spiral out of control after he is targeted by popular late-night TV show host Murray Franklin (Robert DeNiro). Despite not strictly adhering to the rules of a comic book movie or adapting a story from one of the many comics arcs involving DC Comics’ Clown Prince of Crime (admittedly, there is inspiration but no direct lifts), Joker does attempt to tell an origin story about one man’s transformation into a menacing villain terrorizing a city.

All of these intriguing threads were touched upon in the final Joker trailer, released just days before the film’s premiere. Although the trailer was slightly more expansive on all of the chaotic energy in Phillips’ rendering of Arthur’s transformation into a truly unsettling villain, it was tough to know what the final product would look like and how it would be received. Now, this first wave of reactions from critics and festival-goers will give the rest of us a better idea of how to receive Joker.

The first reactions from those who attended the debut screening at the Venice Film Festival peg Joker as a winner. Plenty of praise has been sent Phoenix’s way as critics highlight his complete commitment to the role and the amount of detail that has apparently been put into making Arthur as fully realized as possible. There is also lots of positive attention being given to Phillips and the production team for creating a wholly satisfying film, with caps tipped towards the effectively dark and disturbing tone and the color palette used as part of the overall effective cinematography as means to tell this grim story.

Joker arrives in theaters on October 4, 2019. For more on Joker, check out some of our previous coverage below:

I now understand why @wbpictures decided to play the #JokerMovie in Venice and #TIFF. 'Joker' is a great movie. It just so happens to be a comic book movie. #JoaquinPhoenix will absolutely get nominated for an Oscar and the film has a real chance at end of the year awards. pic.twitter.com/0KGyvWZrfi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 31, 2019

I saw the @JokerMovie and REALLY dug it. It's a feature that steals your attention and requires time to process. It's an acting showcase for Joaquin Phoenix and a story that's ambiguous and surprising, but one that really grounds Arthur Fleck's transformation. pic.twitter.com/OOWgpct13i — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 31, 2019

JOKER is a bold, bodacious love letter to Scorsese's #TheKingOfComedy, told through the lens of DC's most iconic villain. Dark, disturbing, brutal & sad, it's about an abused man who doesn't start living until he's dead inside. Joaquin Phoenix is so damn good#JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/WCk1Ya4FFG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 31, 2019

There will be before Joker. And there will be after Joker. I don't know if the world is ready for this movie. Or maybe it is? It is GNARLY. It is crazy. It is audacious. It doesn't hold back. Wow. I can't believe it exists. But it does. And it's coming. — Alex Billington @ Venice (@firstshowing) August 31, 2019

FWIW, this Joker screening received the loudest applause/cheers of the festival yet. Seems critics loved it. 😈🤡 #Venezia76 — Alex Billington @ Venice (@firstshowing) August 31, 2019

Joaquin Phoenix's performance in #JokerMovie is nothing short of Oscar-worthy. He fully commits to the role mentally and physically. Todd Phillips delivered a game-changing comic book film, and I cannot wait to see it again. #Joker pic.twitter.com/cnrL9bsdR2 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) August 31, 2019

#JokerMovie is the type of film that defines an actor's career, type of role & character that comes once in a lifetime. Heath Ledger's #Joker redefined the character, but Phoenix cements it as one of the greatest, darkest villains in cinematic history. All hail Joaquin Phoenix! — International Film Critique (@IntFilmCritique) August 31, 2019

Phoenix evokes a sense of tragic, melancholic beauty in his transformation as the #Joker, going beyond impersonation & disturbingly explodes on screen in an act so flawless in timing & character perception, it's quite frankly one of the most impressive method acting feats. — International Film Critique (@IntFilmCritique) August 31, 2019

“Bring in the clowns!!!” 🤡 #Joker will surprise the hell out of people. Dark, twisted, brutal origin story of the most recognised villain in popular culture. Joaquin Phoenix adds another iconic performance to his extraordinary career #Venezia76 — Radek Folta @Venezia76 (@rdfolta) August 31, 2019

#Joker is a masterpiece. It's FUCKED UP. This film is sinister and uncomfortable in the best way; I'm actually just shocked it exists… This is a DC film. And it is DARK AND DISTURBING. I am in pure awe and I'm actually delirious. I was not at all expecting that… #Venezia76 pic.twitter.com/tFFVGR2Alh — Awais Irfan @ Venezia (@OasisAwais) August 31, 2019

Joker review coming this evening once the premiere's in. In the meantime: that was a *big* round of applause. — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) August 31, 2019

I can’t quite believe how good Joker is. It’s a masterpiece. Funny, dark, beautiful, full of rage, and really fucking cool. Joaquin Phoenix is masterful and every shot is sublime. #Venezia76 — James Jones (@jamesjonesfilm) August 31, 2019