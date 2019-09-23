Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘Joker’

While it’s easy to get wrapped up in the Joker discourse without even having seen the film, the fact remains that it is one of the most highly anticipated movies for the remainder of 2019. It’s currently on track to set the opening weekend record for October, which is an even more impressive feat when you consider that the movie is rated R. This is a movie that people are going to be talking about, and while it’s tempting to want to be a part of that conversation based on trailers or interviews or knowledge of the character, the only way to talk about a movie honestly is to first see the movie. If you live in Atlanta, we would like to help you with that.
Here’s the official synopsis for Joker:
Forever alone in a crowd, Arthur Fleck seeks connection. Yet, as he trods the sooted Gotham City streets and rides the graffitied mass transit rails of a hostile town teeming with division and dissatisfaction, Arthur wears two masks. One, he paints on for his day job as a clown. The other he can never remove; it’s the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel he’s a part of the world around him, and not the misunderstood man whom life is repeatedly beating down. Fatherless, Arthur has a fragile mother, arguably his best friend, who nicknamed him Happy, a moniker that’s fostered in Arthur a smile that hides the heartache beneath. But, when bullied by teens on the streets, taunted by suits on the subway, or simply teased by his fellow clowns at work, this social outlier only becomes even more out of sync with everyone around him. Directed, co-written and produced by Todd Phillips, “Joker” is the filmmaker’s original vision of the infamous DC villain, an origin story infused with, but distinctly outside, the character’s more traditional mythologies. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. Longing for any light to shine on him, he tries his hand as a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and, ultimately, betrayal, Arthur makes one bad decision after another that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty, allegorical character study.