Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘Joker’

0

While it’s easy to get wrapped up in the Joker discourse without even having seen the film, the fact remains that it is one of the most highly anticipated movies for the remainder of 2019. It’s currently on track to set the opening weekend record for October, which is an even more impressive feat when you consider that the movie is rated R. This is a movie that people are going to be talking about, and while it’s tempting to want to be a part of that conversation based on trailers or interviews or knowledge of the character, the only way to talk about a movie honestly is to first see the movie. If you live in Atlanta, we would like to help you with that.

I’m pleased to announce we’re giving away 25 admit-two passes to the Atlanta screening of Joker. To enter for a chance to see the movie early and for free, send an e-mail to Collider.Passes@gmail.com with the subject line “JOKER”. The screening is Tuesday, October 1st at 7:30pm at Regal Atlantic Station, so please don’t enter if you think you’ll be unavailable. Multiple entries from a single person will disqualify all entries from that person.

Check out the latest Joker trailer below. The film opens October 4th and stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Joker: