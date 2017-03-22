‘Life’ Composer Jon Ekstrand on Why Flexibility Matters in His Job

0

With director Daniel Espinosa’s Life opening in theaters this weekend, a few days ago at SXSW I sat down with composer Jon Ekstrand to talk about the film. If you’re not familiar with Ekstrand’s work, this marks his sixth project with Espinosa, having previously composed music for his films Babylonsjukan, Outside Love, Snabba Cash, and Child 44, and the Danish short film The Boxer, which was his first work as a composer. During the interview Ekstrand talked about how he got into composing, what it’s been like collaborating with Espinosa, his writing process, why he wanted to use a large orchestra and choir on Life, why you need to be flexible as a film composer, and a lot more.

Life stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya, and Hiroyuki Sanada and it revolves around the six-member crew of the International Space Station as they come into contact with the very first evidence of biological life on Mars: a small, single-celled organism. As they begin to research the specimen, however, this “life” proves far more dangerous than they could have ever imagined. Life was written by Deadpool’s Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and produced by Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg along with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

Check out what Ekstrand had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by an exclusive piece of music from the film called “Godspeed Doctor.”

Jon Ekstrand: