Jon Favreau on the New Filmmaking Technology Used in ‘The Lion King’ and ‘The Mandalorian’

With Disney’s The Lion King opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with director Jon Favreau for an exclusive interview. During the brief but informative interview, he talked about the incredible new film technology used on both The Lion King and The Mandalorian, why he’s so happy to work at Disney Studios, and how he wrote four episodes of The Mandalorian before he was actually hired to make it. He also gave an update on The Mandalorian season 2.

The Lion King features the voices of Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan Michael-Key (Kamari), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), and Eric André (Azizi), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), and JD McCrary (Young Simba).

What is it like to get paid to direct The Lion King and Star Wars (The Mandalorian)?

How happy he is working at Disney.

How he was working on The Mandalorian season 2 before he came to the junket that day.

The incredible new technology used on both The Lion King and The Mandalorian.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Lion King: