Jedi Council: Jon Favreau’s Star Wars TV Series Is ‘The Mandalorian’!

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Emma Fyffe discuss the following:
- THR reports that Disney and Lucasfilm have decided to extend Kathleen Kennedy‘s contract for another three years as the president of Lucasfilm.
- Variety, reporting on the Kathleen Kennedy extension story, also reported that Lucasfilm’s spinoff development slate, which included a Boba Fett spinoff movie, has been halted.
- Kristian Harloff interviews Christopher Sean and Suzie McGrath who play Kazuda and Tam respectively on the new animated Star Wars show Star Wars Resistance.
- Kristian Harloff also sits down with Donald Faison and Bobby Moynihan and has a fun conversation with the guys about their work as Hype and Orka on Star Wars Resistance.
- Jon Favreau took to his Instagram to reveal the name and plot synopsis for his live-action Star Wars TV show that is coming to Disney’s streaming service. It will be called The Mandalorian.
- According to MakingStarWars, Pedro Pascal is being eyed for the central lead in The Mandalorian. The site also reported some details about the show on the eve of its production start date.
- Some early reviews are in for the first few episodes of Star Wars Resistance. The panel gives their thoughts on them.
- The panel reviews Star Wars #55 and gives their thoughts on where they see these storylines possibly going in the next few issues.
- The panel answers Twitter and FB questions.