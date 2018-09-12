Jon Hamm on Possibly Playing Batman: “I’d Probably Fit the Suit”

0

With the DCEU’s Superman reportedly hanging up his cape and Ben Affleck‘s Batman likely not far behind him, Warner Bros.’ post-Justice League landscape looks like it’s in for one Doomsday-esque shakeup. Luckily, the studio has a ready-and-willing actor with a Wayne-worthy jawline waiting in the wings. Speaking to Graham Bensinger for the series In Depth, Jon Hamm expressed a willingness to don the cape and cowl, a rumored casting choice that the actor says has followed him since season one of Mad Men.

“I’d probably fit the suit. I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love,” Hamm said. “But I’m sure there’s an interesting version of that being out there and if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it, why not?”

The Bad Times at the El Royale actor did mention that it would all boil down to an interesting script—and who knows where the story of The Batman is at this point—specifically mentioning Black Panther and Legion as superior forms of superhero storytelling.

“It depends on the script, what the story is. I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I’ve read comic books since I was 9 or younger. And I’m pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they’re done well…I saw Black Panther and I was this, ‘This movie is great.’ Friend of mine is a showrunner on Legion, which I just watched last night. It’s great. So there’s a lot of interesting things out there. But it depends on the story. It all comes down to the story.”

Hamm also noted that he’s “never had a conversation about it, literally,” when it comes to an actual sit-down with a studio. But his sure-why-not vibe gels with what he said back in 2016, when he told Collider about his love for Frank Miller-era Batman and Elektra.

“The ones that really turned my head, and I pulled them off newsstands when I was in grade school and junior high, what really started turning my head were the ones I think started turning a lot of people’s heads: the Frank Miller stuff with “Elektra: Assassin” and “Dark Knight,” Bill Sienkiewicz and all of his crazy artwork that really elevated the genre. Those are the kinds of lessons I think they’re starting to translate into the films now. They’re saying, “Okay, it’s not just straight-forward action. It’s not just straight-forward good guys and bad guys and boobs up to here and crazy capes and super-powers and stuff, it’s the characters and how they’re portrayed, how they’re brought to life with some kind of artistry and elegance that can really elevate them.”

What do you think? Would Jon Hamm make a good Dark Knight? Personally, I think he’d be a vastly better Bruce Wayne than a Batman—stick a mask on Jon Hamm, I’m still going to see Jon Hamm—but the 47-year-old actor would take particularly well to the late-era around-the-block vibe that Affleck was going for. Tell us what you think in the comments below.