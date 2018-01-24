‘Beirut': Jon Hamm, Brad Anderson and Tony Gilroy on Their Sundance Thriller

-
One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was director Brad Anderson’s thriller Beirut. Written by Bourne trilogy scribe Tony Gilroy, the film stars Jon Hamm as a U.S. diplomat who experiences a tragic event in Lebanon in the early 70s which causes him to flee the country. A decade later he is called back to help negotiate for the life of a friend still living in the war-torn country. Beirut also stars Rosamund Pike, Dean Norris, Shea Whigham, Mark Pellegrino and Larry Pine.
Shortly after seeing the film I sat down with Jon Hamm, Brad Anderson and Tony Gilroy for an extended conversation about the making of the movie. They each revealed how the project came about, how the script changed before filming began, their most memorable moments from filming, and how late you stay out after a world premiere at Sundance. In addition, Jon Hamm talks about what made him nervous before filming began, Tony Gilroy reveals how the script helped him get a lot of work early in his career, and Brad Anderson talked about what they learned from friends and family screening. Finally, they each shared what was the last great movie they saw and the last TV show they binged.
Check out what Jon Hamm, Brad Anderson and Tony Gilroy had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis. Look for a ton of other Sundance interviews soon.
Jon Hamm, Brad Anderson and Tony Gilroy:
- How long do you stay out partying after a good screening at Sundance?
- They talk about the genesis of the project and how Tony Gilroy wrote the script back in 1991. Reveals a lot of people had interest in making the film and it helped get him a lot of work.
- How did Brad Anderson hear about the script?
- How did the script change after Anderson got involved?
- Tony Gilroy talks about how the script changed after things got going.
- Jon Hamm talks about what got him involved in the project.
- They each talk about memorable moments from filming.
- Jon Hamm talks about what surprised him about the time period when he was researching the role.
- What did they learn from friends and family screenings?
- Tony Gilroy talks about which scene he struggled with while writing the script. Also reveals which film he thinks is better in the film than what was on the page.
- Jon Hamm talks about what made him nervous before filming began and which scene was a challenge to film.
- What was the last great movie they saw and what was the last TV show they binged?