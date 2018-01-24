‘Beirut': Jon Hamm, Brad Anderson and Tony Gilroy on Their Sundance Thriller

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was director Brad Anderson’s thriller Beirut. Written by Bourne trilogy scribe Tony Gilroy, the film stars Jon Hamm as a U.S. diplomat who experiences a tragic event in Lebanon in the early 70s which causes him to flee the country. A decade later he is called back to help negotiate for the life of a friend still living in the war-torn country. Beirut also stars Rosamund Pike, Dean Norris, Shea Whigham, Mark Pellegrino and Larry Pine.

Shortly after seeing the film I sat down with Jon Hamm, Brad Anderson and Tony Gilroy for an extended conversation about the making of the movie. They each revealed how the project came about, how the script changed before filming began, their most memorable moments from filming, and how late you stay out after a world premiere at Sundance. In addition, Jon Hamm talks about what made him nervous before filming began, Tony Gilroy reveals how the script helped him get a lot of work early in his career, and Brad Anderson talked about what they learned from friends and family screening. Finally, they each shared what was the last great movie they saw and the last TV show they binged.

Check out what Jon Hamm, Brad Anderson and Tony Gilroy had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis. Look for a ton of other Sundance interviews soon.

