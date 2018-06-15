Jon Hamm on ‘Tag’ and Crashing a ‘Game of Thrones’ Viewing Party in Atlanta with Ed Helms

-
Now playing in theaters is director Jeff Tomsic’s comedy, Tag. Written by Rob McKittrick and Mark Steilen, the film is based on a real group of friends that have been playing the same game of Tag for over twenty years and were profiled in the Wall Street Journal article titled, “It Takes Planning, Caution to Avoid Being It,” by Russell Adams. While the movie makes some changes to the amount of people playing and other details, the essence of the story is very much in place. Tag stars Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, Isla Fisher, Leslie Bibb, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner. For more on the film, you can watch the trailer here.
A few days ago at the Los Angeles press junket for Tag, I sat down with Jon Hamm for a wide-ranging conversation. During the really fun interview, Hamm talked about what it was like working with the great ensemble cast in Tag, filming the action set pieces, working with the Phantom ultrahigh-speed camera, and more. In addition, he shared a great story about accidentally crashing a Game of Thrones viewing party in Atlanta with Ed Helms, how he got involved in Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale, how quickly he had to be on set after learning 14 pages of dialogue, and what it was like making Scott Z. Burns’ The Torture Report with Adam Driver.
Check out what Jon Hamm had to say in the player above and below is a list of what we talked about.
Jon Hamm:
- How filming Tag must have been a great experience because of the big cast.
- His reaction to reading the Wall Street Journal article.
- What they added to the story to make it cinematic.
- What it was like filming with the Phantom ultrahigh-speed camera.
- How he has some life-long friends that still live in St. Louis and where would he recommend people visit.
- Tells a great story about accidentally crashing a Game of Thrones viewing party in Atlanta at a local bar with Ed Helms.
- How he’s a fan of Game of Thrones.
- Another time when doing something with his cast mates they ended up at the Avengers wrap party by accident.
- Talks about how he got involved in Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale and how quickly he had to be on set.
- How he had to learn 14 pages of dialogue almost immediately.
- How he geeked out with Jeff Bridges on the set of Bad Times.
- Talks about making The Torture Report with Scott Z. Burns.