Jon Hamm on ‘Tag’ and Crashing a ‘Game of Thrones’ Viewing Party in Atlanta with Ed Helms

Now playing in theaters is director Jeff Tomsic’s comedy, Tag. Written by Rob McKittrick and Mark Steilen, the film is based on a real group of friends that have been playing the same game of Tag for over twenty years and were profiled in the Wall Street Journal article titled, “It Takes Planning, Caution to Avoid Being It,” by Russell Adams. While the movie makes some changes to the amount of people playing and other details, the essence of the story is very much in place. Tag stars Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, Isla Fisher, Leslie Bibb, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner. For more on the film, you can watch the trailer here.

A few days ago at the Los Angeles press junket for Tag, I sat down with Jon Hamm for a wide-ranging conversation. During the really fun interview, Hamm talked about what it was like working with the great ensemble cast in Tag, filming the action set pieces, working with the Phantom ultrahigh-speed camera, and more. In addition, he shared a great story about accidentally crashing a Game of Thrones viewing party in Atlanta with Ed Helms, how he got involved in Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale, how quickly he had to be on set after learning 14 pages of dialogue, and what it was like making Scott Z. Burns’ The Torture Report with Adam Driver.

Check out what Jon Hamm had to say in the player above and below is a list of what we talked about.

Jon Hamm: