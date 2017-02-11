Jon Heder Played a Surfing Chicken in ‘Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania’ and We Talked about It

0

Now out on DVD for your viewing pleasure is Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, the follow-up to the 2007 animated Oscar-nominee that took a behind-the-scenes look at the Penguin World Surfing Championship. In Surf’s Up, Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) joined the party as a most unlikely character: the surfing fowl, Chicken Joe. Heder and his chill character for the sequel–which is a first for Heder–that introduces WWE Superstars John Cena, Undertaker, Triple H, Paige, and Mr. McMahon as members of the wave-riding crew, The Hang 5.

In celebration of the movie’s release, I had a chance to chat with Heder about the film and his acting career in general, with a focus on his animation and voice-acting experience. You might be surprised to learn, as I was, that Heder actually started his career by studying animation in college. It was his big break in Napoleon Dynamite that opened up other acting opportunities in both animation and live-action, but he’s always had a passion for all things animation.

Whenever I talk to someone working in the world of animation, I like to ask them to think back to their childhood and tell me the first few cartoons that pop into their heads. Often they’re the expected, popular shows from whatever era they happened to grow up in. Heder’s, however, were deep cuts.

The Hobbit, do you remember the animated The Hobbit? I’m listing some of my favorites of all time. When I think 80s and Saturday morning, I go straight to Heathcliff, I remember watching that. And The Littles, I think they were called. It was a family of little people but they had tails, and I don’t know why but that just popped into my head. These are 80s, that was my childhood. Try this one on for size: It’s called Wizards by Ralph Bakshi. Holy cow. That is a trip. If this is for a kids’ publication, don’t even publish that. It is not a kids’ movie. But it does not hold up. I think my mom rented that for us from the video store when we were kids, thinking, “Oh, it’s an animated film. It’s called Wizards. Why not?” Watch it, and if you know who Ralph Bakshi is, he does not do kid-friendly stuff. I was disturbed. There’s like nude elves in it, weird creatures with machine guns popping bullet holes through little woodland creatures … it was like, “What is this?” It does not hold up, by the way. These are just some random things that pop up when thinking of my childhood. I’m a hardcore animation guy, but being honest, first thought, things that I saw when I was a kid that I can’t unsee.

If and when you have the time to check out everything Heder mentioned, do yourself a favor and follow up on it. You won’t be disappointed (though you may be disturbed). As for how Heder made his way into voice-acting: