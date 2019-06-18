Watch: Jon Stewart Slams Mitch McConnell over Cynically Dragging His Feet on 9/11 Bill

0

I firmly believe that Mitch McConnell is one of the worst things to ever happen to America. It’s not a right-left issue. Even the people of Kentucky think he’s garbage, but voter suppression keeps getting him re-elected. He’s just cynical down to his core, and while decent people would have no problem fast-tracking a bill to ensure healthcare for the heroes of 9/11 (it’s not remotely controversial to help 9/11 first responders!), McConnell sees that kind of bill as a bargaining chip.

Earlier this month, you may have seen a clip of former Daily Show host Jon Stewart berating congress for not giving attention to a renewal of a bill that would ensure their healthcare permanently. The bill finally got through the house, but now it’s stalled in the Senate because McConnell has made sure that’s where bills go to die. Any move towards bipartisanship—even to help 9/11 first responders!—is too far for him. McConnell went on Fox & Friends to defend his actions, saying that’s just how Congress works and that Stewart was getting worked up over nothing. For a slug like McConnell, the worst thing someone can actually do is care about something. If Stewart were in it for money, then McConnell would understand, but empathy and belief in American Democracy is for naïve children, I suppose.

Stewart took to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to respond to McConnell, and it was a reminder of how much his presence is missed on a nightly basis. I completely understand Stewart’s desire to move on to other things, but his voice has value and he gives McConnell the dressing down that no one in the media wants to because of “civility” or some such nonsense. Granted, it won’t change much because McConnell is confident in his stranglehold on power and making it seem like the problem is “government” and not “Mitch McConnell”, but there is some catharsis in taking such a wretched excuse for a person to task.

Watch the video below.