Jon Stewart Sets His First Stand-Up Special in 21 Years

It's a great injustice of modern media that Jon Stewart stepped down from The Daily Show just before we entered the Trump era. But if you've been missing his signature style of common sense comedy, there's good news on the horizon. Stewart is heading back to HBO for two new comedy specials, which will be his first time returning to the stand-up stage in over two decades. The date and location of the specials are TBD.

HBO’s president of programming Casey Bloys announced the news today at the Television Critics Association press tour. Stewart’s last stand-up special, Jon Stewart: Unleavened aired on HBO in 1996.

In addition to his new stand-up special, Stewart will host the latest NIght of Too Many Stars, the benefit for NEXT for AUTISM created by Robert Sigel, which has raised over $18 million for adults and children with autism since 2006. Stewart will host the event live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Nov. 18. The special will feature stand-up performances, sketches, and short films.

“We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials,” said Bloys. “We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor.”

“I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO,” adds Stewart. ”They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”

While Stewart has popped up for the odd public event and occasionally dropped in on The Late Show to visit his former Daily Show collaborator, Stephen Colbert, he’s been fairly off the grid since stepping down from The Daily Show so this is an especially welcome return for the comedian. Personally, I’ve missed his voice and perspective like crazy and can’t wait to see him tackle the daily absurdities of the current political climate.