Jon Watts to Direct Jeff Bridges FX Series ‘The Old Man’ as John Lithgow Joins Cast

Spider-Man: Far From Home helmer Jon Watts is set to direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer on Jeff Bridges‘ spy series The Old Man, which has also added six-time Emmy winner John Lithgow to its cast, Collider has learned.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the FX series centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid ever since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future, he now must reconcile his past.

Lithgow will play “Harold Harper,” who is intelligent and tough, with deep reservoirs of compassion and ruthlessness, Harper is called back to service by the FBI after suffering a terrible personal loss, but he has a complicated past with rogue fugitive Chase, which makes him uniquely suited for hunting him down.

Written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine, The Old Man will be executive produced by both of them, as well as Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, David Schiff, Bridges and Watts. The series is being produced by Fox 21 Television Studios in association with The Littlefield Company, and the pilot is expected to start production this fall.

The Old Man serves as a reunion for Steinberg, Shotz and Levine, who are teaming up again after their four-season run making the Emmy-winning Black Sails for Starz. Black Sails was co-created and executive produced by Steinberg and Levine, and executive produced by Shotz.

Lithgow is in the middle of a big year, having played Jud Crandall in Paramount’s Pet Sematary remake and Emma Thompson’s husband in Amazon’s underrated comedy Late Night. He also voiced an animated version of himself on The Simpsons, and will soon be seen as the despicable Roger Ailes in Lionsgate’s Fox News drama Bombshell, which could thrust him into awards contention. He’s represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and attorney Walter Teller.