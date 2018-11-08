‘Jonny Quest’ Adaptation to Be Directed by ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’s Chris McKay

0

Warner Bros. live-action Jonny Quest adaptation is getting a new director in Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie), hopefully providing the feature with some forward momentum. The project has been in various stages of development for some time, most recently with Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids) attached to direct.The film will take the iconic 60s animated series about a brilliant scientist, his son and adopted son, and their bodyguard, and bring it to the big screen for the first time.

As The Wrap reports, not only will McKay step in to replace Rodriguez for Warner Bros. but that the studio has a major movie star in mind for bodyguard Race Bannon. Of course, there’s no mention of just who that might be, so feel free to speculate as we’re likely a way out from any hard casting or production news.

The most recent drafts of the script were turned in by Terry Rossio and Dan Mazeau, but it remains to be seen how much of those treatments will stay intact. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce through their Rideback banner, along with Adrian Askarieh of Prime Universe; Daniel Alter will executive produce.

Rodriguez has quite a few of his own projects slated for production at the moment, including the early 2019 release of the manga/anime adaptation Alita: Battle Angel, but McKay also has a pair of high-profile pics that were previously announced in Nightwing and Dungeons & Dragons. Will McKay’s takeover of the director’s chair actually boost Jonny Quest into production, or is this director shuffling just another smokescreen? Time will tell.

In the meantime, you can check out classic Jonny Quest episodes over at Boomerang now, or on VRV’s Boomerang channel, starting November 13th.

