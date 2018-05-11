Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Jedi Council: Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Joins the Council to Talk ‘Solo’

by      May 11, 2018

0

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Ash Crossan discuss the following:

  • Disney and Lucasfilm released new clips and a TV spot from Solo: A Star Wars Story with a new AMC poster as well.
  • Woody Harrelson was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and premiered a new Solo: A Star Wars Story clip of Han meeting Beckett and Val.
  • Composer John Powell reveals the track listing for his Solo: A Star Wars Story score/soundtrack.
  • Star Wars posts a video on its Twitter account of Ron Howard and Chewbacca talking with Chewbacca’s first ever theme song possibly playing in the background.
  • Kristian interviews Joonas Suotamo who plays Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
  • StarWars.com announces a new book series called “Flight of the Falcon” which will us the Millennium Falcon to connect different eras of Star Wars storytelling.
  • The panel reviews: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Adaptation #1, and Darth Vader #16.
  • An 8th Star Wars: Forces of Destiny short will arrive on the day of the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story. It will focuse on Qi’ra or another character from the film.
  • EA announces that the new Han Solo season of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will offer a “trip back to the original trilogy” which might include a trip into Jabba’s Palace.
  • Twitter and Facebook Questions
solo-a-star-wars-story-alden-ehrenreich-chewbacca

Image via Lucasfilm

Related Content
Previous Article
The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (May 2018)
Next Article
'The Tree of Life' Getting Extended Cut for Criterion Release
Tags

Television